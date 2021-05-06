Exclude no one says pope on Refugees Day

ROME, MAY 6 - No one should be excluded and marginalise as we are all in the same boat, Pope Francis said in his message for Migrants and Refugees Day Wednesday, stressing the need to care for our common home or face God's judgement. "I have wished to devote the Message for this year's World Day of Migrants and Refugees to the theme, Towards An Ever Wider "We", in order to indicate a clear horizon for our common journey in this world., said Francis ahead of the day on the last Sunday of September. The Holy Father highlighted that in our present time, the "we", willed by God, is "broken and fragmented, wounded and disfigured," as is evident in moments of great crisis like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to Vatican News. Our "we," - both in the wider world and within the Church - noted the Pope, "is crumbling and cracking due to myopic and aggressive forms of nationalism and radical individualism," with the highest price paid by "those who most easily become viewed as others," including foreigners, migrants, the marginalized, and those living on the existential peripheries. To remedy this, Pope Francis stresses that "we are all in the same boat and called to work together so that there will be no more walls that separate us, no longer others, but only a single 'we', encompassing all of humanity." He therefore appeals to the Catholic faithful, and to all the men and women of our world, "to advance together towards an ever wider 'we'." "I also make this appeal to journey together towards an ever wider "we" to all men and women, for the sake of renewing the human family, building together a future of justice and peace, and ensuring that no one is left behind," Pope Francis said. Inviting everyone to "make good use of the gifts that the Lord has entrusted to us to preserve and make his creation even more beautiful," Pope Francis reminded all that "the Lord will also demand of us an account of our work". In order to ensure the proper care of our common home, "we must become a 'we' that is ever wider and more co-responsible, in the profound conviction that whatever good is done in our world is done for present and future generations," he stressed. Migrants and Refugees Day in on September 26 this year. (ANSA).