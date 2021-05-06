Man, 36, arrested in killing of woman, 33, near Naples

ICU occupancy rate falls to 26% - AGENAS
NAPLES
06 Maggio 2021
NAPLES, MAY 6 - A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old woman near Naples on Wednesday, police said. Ylenia Lombardo's semi-charred boy was found in a flat at San Paolo Bel Sito on Wednesday evening. Police said it appeared that the woman had been beaten and then torched from the waist upwards. Carabinieri are investigating. An autopsy has been ordered. Local Mayor Raffaele Barone said the community was in shock. (ANSA).
