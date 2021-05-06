ICU occupancy rate falls to 26% - AGENAS
ROME, MAY 6 - Italy's intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy rate has fallen to 26% after a drop in the COVID curve, regional health service agency AGENAS said in a report on May 5 data Thursday. That is four percentage points below the critical threshold of 30%. Only four regions - Lombardy, Marche, Tuscany and Puglia - are over the threshold, which makes it hard to admit non-COVID patients. On April 27 Italian ICUs were at 30% and seven regions were above that threshold. (ANSA).
