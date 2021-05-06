Swimmer, 13, moves to Rome due to COVID and sets records

ICU occupancy rate falls to 26% - AGENAS
06 Maggio 2021
PESCARA, MAY 6 - A 13-year-old Italian swimmer moved from Abruzzo where competitive swimming pools were closed due to COVID to Rome's elite Aniene swimming club and set two national records in winning five national titles in her age group. Valentina Procaccini moved to the capital with her Cuban-born mother Clemirt while her father stayed in Pescara with her two older sisters and visited her at the weekend. "It's as if she's in a reality show," said her father Antonio. "It's a dream come true because the Aniene club is heaven for swimmers". The Roman club has produced some of Italy's top swimmer over the last few decades. Procaccini's feats have earned her headlines in her native Abruzzo. (ANSA).
