Italian fighter for pro-Russian groups in Ukraine arrested

ROME, MAY 6 - A 28-year-old man from Messina who allegedly fought for pro-Russian rebel groups in Ukraine has been arrested outside Italy, sources said on Thursday. The man left Italy in 2016 to carry out "illegitimate combat" activities, investigative sources said. He used Russian weapons during combat in the Donbas region, wore a Russian army uniform and was also part of a criminal group active in several countries, the sources said. Investigators believe the case confirms the existence of an organization to finance and recruit mercenaries to fight for pro-Russian separatists that came to light during a similar probe in 2018. A Livorno native, Andrea Palmieri, is suspected of being a middle man in the recruitment ring. He is a wanted man and is probably in Ukraine at the moment. Photo: a file image of pro-Russian separatists. (ANSA).