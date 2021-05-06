Giovedì 06 Maggio 2021 | 11:23

ROME
Italy was right about COVID intervention - von der Leyen

ROME
COVID: 10,585 new cases, 267 more victims

Rome
Extend second Pfizer-Moderna doses to 42 days - ministry

ROME
COVID pass also valid for non-EU citizens - Garavaglia

Palermo
Police inspect home of ex-wife of Denise's father

ROME
COVID pass also valid for non-EU citizens - Garavaglia (11)

ROME
Kim Kardashian 'imported stolen Roman statue'

CAGLIARI
Boy, 16, crushed to death by tractor he was driving

ROME
Soccer: Mourinho will do great job at Roma - Fonseca

MILAN
Intesa Sanpaolo Q1 profits up at 1.52 bn

ROME
Pope creates the ministry of the 'catechist'

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

MateraVerso l'estate
Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

TarantoIl gigante del mare
La prima volta a Taranto della Msc Seaside: «Farà scalo qui tutta l'estate»

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, spinge marito durante lite, lui cade e muore: indagano i cc

BariLa scoperta
Bari, nella stanza affittata nel b&b nascondevano la droga: tre arresti

LecceLe indagini
Carabiniere ucciso a Copertino, il sospetto: conosceva il suo assassino?

PotenzaLavoro
Fca a Melfi, flessione per motori tradizionali 500 e Renegade

BatVolontari all'opera
Barletta, anche i pesciolini rossi trovano casa in Piazza Plebiscito

HomeIl ritrovamento
Giallo a Ostuni, scoperto cadavere in casa: morto con ferite da taglio. S'indaga per omicidio

Giallo a Ostuni, scoperto cadavere in casa: uomo ucciso dopo lite a coltellate. È caccia ai killer

 

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 nuovi positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, l'allarme dei sindacati: «A settembre sarà difficile essere in classe al 100%»

Morto a Lecce il pentito Filocamo

ROME, MAY 6 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that Italy was right to call for the European Union to take action in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in her speech at the State of the Union conference of the European University Institute. "I remember the call for Europe coming from Italy," von der Leyen said. "The people of Italy demanded that Europe steps in. "They demanded European solidarity and coordination. And they were right. "Italy was right. Europe had to step in. And that is what we did". She added that the G20 Global Health summit that will take place in Rome on May 21 will be crucial for the future. "I want us to be ahead of the curve," she said. "And the whole world needs to be ahead of the curve, too. This is also why I have proposed holding a G20 Global Health Summit. "I will co-host it with Prime Minister Draghi in Rome later this month. "Because we must now move from the ad-hoc solutions of this year, towards a sustainable system. A system, that works for the whole world. Because viruses know no borders. "In Rome, we want to discuss international cooperation in health emergencies, including NGOs, foundations and civil society. "These are new alliances for better solutions. Yes, preparedness comes at a cost. But the cost of preparedness is tiny compared to the cost of inaction. "The world needs a new beginning on health policy. And our health renaissance begins in Rome". She added that the EU is willing to discuss suspending patents to help COVID vaccinations move faster worldwide. "The EU is also ready to discuss any proposals that address the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," she said. "That is why we are ready to discuss how the U.S. proposal for a waiver on intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines could help achieve that objective. "In the short run, however, we call upon all vaccine producing countries to allow export and to avoid measures that disrupt the supply chains". (ANSA).

