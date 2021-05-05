COVID: 10,585 new cases, 267 more victims

ROME, MAY 5 - There have been 10,585 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 267 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 9,116 new cases and 305 more victims Tuesday. Some 327,169 more tests have been done, compared with 315,506 Tuesday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.3% from 2.9% to 3.2%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 55, and hospital admissions by 656. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,070,400, and the death toll 122,005. The currently positive are 407,129 (-6,760 on Tuesday), and the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,541,266 (+17,072). Some 387,421 people are in domestic isolation (-5,896). (ANSA).