Extend second Pfizer-Moderna doses to 42 days - ministry

Rome, May 5 - A health ministry regulation on Wednesday said it was "advisable" to extend the interval between the first and second dose of the mRNA vaccines Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna "to the sixth week from the first dose". The recommendation was based on the opinion of the Italian government's CTS technical and scientific COVID committee which said the extension of the interval between the two doses of mRNA vaccines would enable doctors to vaccinate more vulnerable people. The CTS noted that there is still "a significant number of unvaccinated people who, for their age and concomitant pathologies, are at high risk of developing grave or fatal forms of COVID-19". (ANSAmed).