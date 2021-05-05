Police inspect home of ex-wife of Denise's father

Palermo, May 5 - Trapani Carabinieri police on Wednesday inspected the home in the Sicilian town of Mazara del Vallo of Anna Corona, the former wife of Pietro Pulizzi, the biological father of four-year-old Denise Pipitone who went missing on September 1, 2004. The woman is the mother of Jessica Pulizzi, the child's stepsister who was tried and acquitted by a court of first instance and two court of appeals over the alleged abduction of the child whose disappearance has remained a mystery. The inspection was ordered by prosecutors in Marsala to "verify the state of the location and whether construction work was carried out", investigative sources said. The State attorney's office in the Sicilian city has just reopened an investigation into the child's disappearance after witnesses reportedly spoke about a trap door in the house. Investigative sources in Marsala, however, have denied that investigators are looking for the body of the child, who went missing in Mazara del Vallo. The allegation was made during the "Ore 14" program of State broadcaster's Rai2, when Giacomo Frazzitta, the lawyer of Denise's mother Piera Maggio, said he had heard about the report, which was not officially confirmed by prosecutors. (ANSAmed).