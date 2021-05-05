Mercoledì 05 Maggio 2021 | 19:08

ROME
COVID: 10,585 new cases, 267 more victims

Rome
Extend second Pfizer-Moderna doses to 42 days - ministry

ROME
COVID pass also valid for non-EU citizens - Garavaglia

Palermo
Police inspect home of ex-wife of Denise's father

ROME
COVID pass also valid for non-EU citizens - Garavaglia (11)

ROME
Kim Kardashian 'imported stolen Roman statue'

CAGLIARI
Boy, 16, crushed to death by tractor he was driving

ROME
Soccer: Mourinho will do great job at Roma - Fonseca

MILAN
Intesa Sanpaolo Q1 profits up at 1.52 bn

ROME
Pope creates the ministry of the 'catechist'

ROME
Senate OKs COVID decree

MateraUItim'ora
Tragedia ad Irsina, trattore si ribalta: un morto e un ferito

FoggiaIn ospedale
Foggia, giochi e colori donati al reparto di pediatria del Riuniti

PotenzaIl caso
Basilicata, la Prefettura sospende il sindaco Castelluccio Inferiore

LecceIl colpo
Rapina a mano armata in centro analisi nel Salento: è caccia ai banditi

Barisolidarietà
5 quintali di pasta e biscotti per le famiglie di Bari Vecchia: la donazione

BatVolontari all'opera
Barletta, anche i pesciolini rossi trovano casa in Piazza Plebiscito

HomeIl ritrovamento
Giallo a Ostuni, scoperto cadavere in casa: morto con ferite da taglio. S'indaga per omicidio

TarantoViolenza domestica
Picchia la compagna per strada: 46enne arrestato a Massafra

Carabiniere ucciso a Copertino

Copertino, ex maresciallo dei carabinieri ucciso in strada da colpi di pistola: è caccia all'uomo. Le indagini

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 nuovi positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1028 nuovi casi su 13mila test (7,4%). 34 decessi. Calano ricoveri in terapia intensiva

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

ROME

COVID pass also valid for non-EU citizens - Garavaglia

It will also kickstart European bookings again says tourism min

ROME, MAY 5 - Italy's new COVID green pass for tourists will also be valid for non-EU citizens, Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia said Wednesday. Garavaglia noted that the UK and US together make up over 30% of foreign arrivals in Italy, and were among the highest spending tourists. The pass will come into force in mid-May, anticipating an EU pass by a month. "(The pass) accelerates and anticipates European norms and will get European bookings started again," Garavaglia told SKyTg24. "All you need is a simple piece of paper certifying that you respect the rules (you're vaccinated, you're immunized because you've had the disease, or you have had a negative test) and that will be fundamental for foreign tourism. "(Premier Mario) Draghi was very clear" when he announced the pass Tuesday. Garavaglia added that tourism was now "restarting with the safety car but then it will get faster", using a Formula One analogy. (ANSA).

