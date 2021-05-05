Mercoledì 05 Maggio 2021 | 17:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID pass also valid for non-EU citizens - Garavaglia (11)

COVID pass also valid for non-EU citizens - Garavaglia (11)

 
ROME
Kim Kardashian 'imported stolen Roman statue'

Kim Kardashian 'imported stolen Roman statue'

 
CAGLIARI
Boy, 16, crushed to death by tractor he was driving

Boy, 16, crushed to death by tractor he was driving

 
ROME
Soccer: Mourinho will do great job at Roma - Fonseca

Soccer: Mourinho will do great job at Roma - Fonseca

 
MILAN
Intesa Sanpaolo Q1 profits up at 1.52 bn

Intesa Sanpaolo Q1 profits up at 1.52 bn

 
ROME
Pope creates the ministry of the 'catechist'

Pope creates the ministry of the 'catechist'

 
ROME
Senate OKs COVID decree

Senate OKs COVID decree

 
MILAN
Malls to protest weekend COVID closure next Tuesday

Malls to protest weekend COVID closure next Tuesday

 
PARMA
Murder probe after man found with stab wounds in Parma

Murder probe after man found with stab wounds in Parma

 
ROME
Soccer: Roma stock soars further after Mourinho announcement

Soccer: Roma stock soars further after Mourinho announcement

 
ROME
Italy ready to welcome foreign tourists says Di Maio

Italy ready to welcome foreign tourists says Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Il «generale» Kutuzov: «Bari, non si molla: la B è lì»

Il «generale» Kutuzov: «Bari, non si molla: la B è lì»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIl caso
Cinghiali per strada, paga la Regione

Cinghiali per le strade pugliesi: Provincia inerte e allora paga la Regione

 
HomeIl ritrovamento
Giallo a Ostuni, scoperto cadavere in casa: morto con ferite da taglio. S'indaga per omicidio

Giallo a Ostuni, scoperto cadavere in casa: morto per ferite da taglio.
S'indaga per omicidio

 
BatParla il prof Vinci
Andria, «L’arsenale in masseria? Sì, è una collezione vera»

Andria, «L’arsenale in masseria? Sì, è una collezione vera»

 
TarantoViolenza domestica
Picchia la compagna per strada: 46enne arrestato a Massafra

Picchia la compagna per strada: 46enne arrestato a Massafra

 
PotenzaLotta al virus
Vaccini, l'Asp Potenza annunzia: «completate dosi a over 80, noi primi in Italia»

Vaccini, l'Asp Potenza annuncia: «completate dosi a over 80, noi primi in Italia»

 
FoggiaIl caso
Bufera a Foggia, perquisita la casa del sindaco dimissionario Landella

Bufera a Foggia, perquisita la casa del sindaco dimissionario Landella. Slitta interrogatorio a consigliere

 
LecceLe indagini
Carabiniere ucciso a Copertino, al setaccio le immagini delle videocamere

Carabiniere ucciso a Copertino, al setaccio le immagini delle videocamere

 
Cinema e SpettacoliProtagonista Vanessa Scalera
A Montalbano Jonico al via riprese serie tv ispirata al romanzo di Mariolina Venezia

A Montalbano Jonico al via riprese serie tv ispirata al romanzo di Mariolina Venezia

 

i più letti

Carabiniere ucciso a Copertino

Copertino, ex maresciallo dei carabinieri ucciso in strada da colpi di pistola: è caccia all'uomo. Le indagini

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1028 nuovi casi su 13mila test (7,4%). 34 decessi. Calano ricoveri in terapia intensiva

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1028 nuovi casi su 13mila test (7,4%). 34 decessi. Calano ricoveri in terapia intensiva

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 nuovi positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%. 107 casi nelle carceri pugliesi

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

ROME

Kim Kardashian 'imported stolen Roman statue'

US prosecutors order work seized, returned to Italy

Kim Kardashian 'imported stolen Roman statue'

ROME, MAY 5 - Kim Kardashian has been named in legal documents as the importer of an Ancient Roman statue which US authorities blocked at LA customs five years ago as being stolen from Italy, sources said Wednesday. American prosecutors have ordered the work to be returned to Italy, they said. The work is described in import documents as a first-second century AD Roman plaster copy of a Greek original from Athens. ArtNet News said the statue was seized at LA's port in 2016 as part of a shipment of antiquities, modern furniture and decorative objects worth some 745,882 dollars. The prosecutors' request to return it does not imply crimes by the super-influencer and reality TV star and there is no suspicion that Kardashian knew of its potentially illegal provenance, the online journal said. Kardashian and rapper Kanye West recently said they were splitting. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it