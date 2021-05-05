Mercoledì 05 Maggio 2021 | 15:48

CAGLIARI
Boy, 16, crushed to death by tractor he was driving

ROME
Soccer: Mourinho will do great job at Roma - Fonseca

MILAN
Intesa Sanpaolo Q1 profits up at 1.52 bn

ROME
Pope creates the ministry of the 'catechist'

ROME
Senate OKs COVID decree

MILAN
Malls to protest weekend COVID closure next Tuesday

PARMA
Murder probe after man found with stab wounds in Parma

ROME
Soccer: Roma stock soars further after Mourinho announcement

ROME
Italy ready to welcome foreign tourists says Di Maio

NAPLES
Police bust Naples fake migrant documents gang

ROME
COVID: Lazio to achieve herd immunity soon- Zingaretti

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Il «generale» Kutuzov: «Bari, non si molla: la B è lì»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoViolenza domestica
Picchia la compagna per strada: 46enne arrestato a Massafra

BariL'emergenza
Pochi ma buoni e con la mascherina: Bari, il wedding si rimette in moto

PotenzaLotta al virus
Vaccini, l'Asp Potenza annunzia: «completate dosi a over 80, noi primi in Italia»

FoggiaIl caso
Bufera a Foggia, perquisita la casa del sindaco dimissionario Landella

LecceLe indagini
Carabiniere ucciso a Copertino, al setaccio le immagini delle videocamere

Cinema e SpettacoliProtagonista Vanessa Scalera
A Montalbano Jonico al via riprese serie tv ispirata al romanzo di Mariolina Venezia

BrindisiL'episodio
«Mamma si prostituisce!» E picchia a sangue i vecchi genitori

BatL'iniziativa
Covid Puglia, discoteca propone test rapidi all'ingresso per riaprire a giugno

Carabiniere ucciso a Copertino

Copertino, ex maresciallo dei carabinieri ucciso in strada da colpi di pistola: è caccia all'uomo. Le indagini

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1028 nuovi casi su 13mila test (7,4%). 34 decessi. Calano ricoveri in terapia intensiva

«La Vacinada», Checco Zalone canta la pandemia, e nel video c'è anche Helen Mirren

Variante indiana in Puglia, isolati i primi due casi in Salento

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

ROME

Soccer: Mourinho will do great job at Roma - Fonseca

We all know he's great says outgoing coach

ROME, MAY 5 - Paulo Fonseca said Wednesday that he expects Jose Mourinho to be successful at AS Roma. "Mourinho is a great coach, we all know it" Fonseca, who will be replaced on the Roma bench by his Portuguese compatriot at the end of he season, told a press conference before thee second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Manchester United. "I think he will do a great job at Roma". Roma need to reverse the 6-2 defeat from the first leg to reach the final (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
