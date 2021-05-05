Soccer: Mourinho will do great job at Roma - Fonseca

Boy, 16, crushed to death by tractor he was driving
ROME
05 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 5 - Paulo Fonseca said Wednesday that he expects Jose Mourinho to be successful at AS Roma. "Mourinho is a great coach, we all know it" Fonseca, who will be replaced on the Roma bench by his Portuguese compatriot at the end of he season, told a press conference before thee second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Manchester United. "I think he will do a great job at Roma". Roma need to reverse the 6-2 defeat from the first leg to reach the final (ANSA).
