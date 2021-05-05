Pope creates the ministry of the 'catechist'

Boy, 16, crushed to death by tractor he was driving
ROME
05 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 5 - The Vatican said Wednesday that Pope Francis is creating the official role of the catechist, meaning that the people who give lessons on Catholic teaching in parishes will not longer be 'DIY'. The Motu proprio with which the pope is creating the ministry of the catechist will be presented at a press conference on May 11. (ANSA).
