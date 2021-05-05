Murder probe after man found with stab wounds in Parma

Malls to protest weekend COVID closure next Tuesday
05 Maggio 2021
PARMA, MAY 5 - Italian police have opened a murder probe after a 20-year-old Italian man was found dead with stab wounds to the abdomen in an old abandoned mill on the outskirts of Parma on Wednesday, judicial sources said. Police are looking for the murder weapon which they think was dumped in a nearby canal, the sources said. A manhunt has been launched for the suspected killer. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
