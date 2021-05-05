Police bust Naples fake migrant documents gang

NAPLES, MAY 5 - Italian police on Wednesday busted an alleged gang made up of Afghans, Pakistanis and Italians that allegedly produced fake stay permits in Naples for migrants to remain legally in Italy and the Schengen border-free area. Police said they provided the counterfeit permits to Pakistanis, Indians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Afghans, Ukrainians and Russians as well as non-EU citizens from terror-risk crisis areas. One person was taken into custody in jail, two more placed under house arrest and 11 more served forced-residence orders for a total of 14 alleged gang members. They have been charged with conspiracy to favour clandestine immigration, fraud and counterfeiting legal documents. An Internet point was impounded. Police said their investigation started after the terror attacks in France and Belgium in 2015 and 2016 including the Charlie Hebdo raid on January 7 2015 and the Bataclan theatre attack on November 13 2015. The alleged gang was led by a Pakistani citizen, Iqbal Naveed, who was taken into jail custody, and Moroccan Lahoussine Chajaoune, who was placed under house arrest. The gang was allegedly in contact with other alleged migrant criminals in Belgium and France, police said. The documents were produced in Naples counterfeiting workshops and many of them sent to people in the other two countries, police said. The operation was based in Naveed's Internet point, police said. (ANSA).