Malls to protest weekend COVID closure next Tuesday

MILAN, MAY 5 - The outlets of all of Italy's shopping malls will demonstrate next Tuesday against the weekend closure of their activities to stem COVID-19, sources said Wednesday. Some 30,000 shops and supermarkets will join the protest, demanding that the closure be lifted, making the symbolic gesture of rolling down their shutters for a few minutes. The initiative has been organize by sector groups ANCD-Conad, Confcommercio, Confesercenti, Confimprese, CNCC-Consiglio Nazionale dei Centri Commerciali and Federdistribuzione. They are demanding "the immediate lifting of the restrictive measures which for over six months have imposed the weekend closure of shops". (ANSA).