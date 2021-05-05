Italy ready to welcome foreign tourists says Di Maio

ROME, MAY 5 - Italy is ready to welcome foreign tourists, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on the second day of a G7 foreign ministers meet in London on Wednesday. Echoing what Premier Mario Draghi said to tourism ministers a day earlier, Di Maio said "we are reopening, with the aim of kickstarting tourism and the economy again. "We must support the tourism sector, shop owners, restaurateurs. "We must do business and create jobs. "Italy is ready, we are working to totally supersede the (10 pm) curfew, but not lower our guard. "On this second day I will reiterate to my counterparts that we are working to welcome foreign tourists to Italy, in total safety. "We are ready to welcome them to out enchanting regions". Draghi said Tuesday Italy will issue a green pass for tourists in mid-May, a month before the EU does. (ANSA).