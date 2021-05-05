Worker crushed to death in another workplace accident

Mercoledì 05 Maggio 2021 | 14:03

VARESE, MAY 5 - A 49-year-old factory worker was crushed to death by a huge industrial lathe Wednesday in a factory in Busto Arsizio north of Milan as Italy confronts a rash of workplace deaths after a 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old daughter endured a similar fate in a factory near Prato in Tuscany earlier this week. The man, who has not yet been named, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but doctors were unable to save his life. Prosecutors in Prato have put two people under investigation in relation to the death of the 22-year-old Italian mother in the factory accident on Monday. Luana D'Orazio was snagged by the gears of a textile machine and crushed to death at a plant at Oste di Montemurlo near Prato. Prosecutors are focusing their investigation on the machine's safety and warning system. The case, and others like it, have spurred calls for moves to raise workplace safety. Maurizio Landini, leader of Italy's biggest and most leftwing trade union federation CGIL, said Wednesday: "one worker a day is dying; they have to do something about it". (ANSA).

