COVID: Lazio to achieve herd immunity soon- Zingaretti

ROME, MAY 5 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said Wednesday that he was optimistic that the region that Rome belongs to will be able to achieve COVID-19 herd immunity soon. "If we move fast and progress with the arrival of vaccines, I think (herd immunity) is an objective that can be reached in a short period of time, " Zingaretti told RAI television. Zingaretti said that it would be his turn to be vaccinated on Saturday and he said he would have the Astrazeneca jab, amid widespread wariness about it. The Italian authorities at the moment do not recommend giving the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine to under-60s after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it could be linked to some rare cases of blood clots in young people, while stressing that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks. However, COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said Monday that Italy may start giving the Astrazeneca coronavirus jab to under-60s again in order to keep the country's vaccination campaign moving at speed. (ANSA).