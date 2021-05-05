Regions press for COVID restrictions to be eased further

ROME, MAY 5 - Friuli-Venezia Giulia Governor Massimiliano Fedriga, the president of Italy's conference of regions, on Wednesday called on central government to accelerate with the easing of the nation's COVID-19 restrictions. "There are activities that are still closed, such as gyms and the wedding sector," Fedriga told Radio24. Fedriga said that "we shouldn't get fossilized" on the issue of whether to change or drop the nationwide curfew, which kicks in at 10pm and seeks to stop contagion being caused by big get-togethers at night. After bars and restaurants were given the all-clear to serve people at outdoor tables, Fedriga's League has been pressing hard for the curfew to be scrapped, saying that customers don't have time to enjoy their meals as things are. But Fedriga argued it would be wrong to focus exclusively on the curfew, saying he hoped of could be gradually phased out. (ANSA).