Massive operation lands 'hard blow to Ndrangheta'

ROME, MAY 5 - Italian police on Wednesday were staging a massive operation against the 'Ndrangheta mafia. The 'Ndrangheta has spread its influence far from its native Calabria and many experts now consider it Italy's most powerful mafia. The operation, which was called 'Platinum' and was coordinated by prosecutors in Turin, involved around 200 officers from the DIA anti-mafia directorate plus around 100 state, Carabinieri and finance police officers. The operation was conducted in many parts of Italy and well as in German, Romania and Spain. Investigators said the operation had delivered "a hard blow" to the 'Ndrangheta. (ANSA).