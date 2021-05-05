Mercoledì 05 Maggio 2021 | 12:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Regions press for COVID restrictions to be eased further

Regions press for COVID restrictions to be eased further

 
ROME
Massive operation lands 'hard blow to Ndrangheta'

Massive operation lands 'hard blow to Ndrangheta'

 
ROME
Stellantis reports strong results in its first quarter

Stellantis reports strong results in its first quarter

 
ROME
Two probed over young mum's workplace-accident death

Two probed over young mum's workplace-accident death

 
ROME
COVID: 9,116 new cases, 305 more victims

COVID: 9,116 new cases, 305 more victims

 
ROME
Pfizer to pay out after Parkinson's drug caused gambling

Pfizer to pay out after Parkinson's drug caused gambling

 
NAPLES
Cops called in to quell AstraZeneca rebels

Cops called in to quell AstraZeneca rebels

 
ROME
Italy ready to welcome back world says Draghi

Italy ready to welcome back world says Draghi

 
VATICAN CITY
Regulate finance, speculation is unsustainable says pope

Regulate finance, speculation is unsustainable says pope

 
ROME
Soccer: Mourinho to be Roma's new coach

Soccer: Mourinho to be Roma's new coach

 
CUNEO
De Benedetti on trial for calling Salvini an anti-semite

De Benedetti on trial for calling Salvini an anti-semite

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Il «generale» Kutuzov: «Bari, non si molla: la B è lì»

Il «generale» Kutuzov: «Bari, non si molla: la B è lì»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoEdilizia scolastica
Taranto, nelle scuole della provincia «piovono»11 milioni di euro

Taranto, nelle scuole della provincia «piovono»11 milioni di euro

 
BariLa festa del patrono
Bari, spettacolo nicolaiano senza pubblico

Bari, spettacolo nicolaiano senza pubblico

 
LecceIl concorso
Uno scatto per dire no al razzismo

Uno scatto per dire no al razzismo

 
MateraIl caso
Peculato: 407mila euro a moglie e zio, indagini nel Materano

Peculato: 407mila euro a moglie e zio, indagini nel Materano

 
BrindisiL'episodio
«Mamma si prostituisce!» E picchia a sangue i vecchi genitori

«Mamma si prostituisce!» E picchia a sangue i vecchi genitori

 
BariL'operazione
Razzia di automobili, cinque arresti tra Bari e Foggia

Razzia di automobili, cinque arresti tra Bari e Foggia

 
PotenzaL'incidente
Potenza, tir si ribalta sulla strada statale 658: ferito l'autista

Potenza, tir si ribalta sulla strada statale 658: ferito l'autista

 
BatL'iniziativa
Covid Puglia, discoteca propone test rapidi all'ingresso per riaprire a giugno

Covid Puglia, discoteca propone test rapidi all'ingresso per riaprire a giugno

 

i più letti

Carabiniere ucciso a Copertino

Copertino, ex maresciallo dei carabinieri ucciso in strada da colpi di pistola: è caccia all'uomo. Le indagini

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1028 nuovi casi su 13mila test (7,4%). 34 decessi. Calano ricoveri in terapia intensiva

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1028 nuovi casi su 13mila test (7,4%). 34 decessi. Calano ricoveri in terapia intensiva

«La Vacinada», Checco Zalone canta la pandemia, e nel video c'è anche Helen Mirren

«La Vacinada», Checco Zalone canta la pandemia, e nel video c'è anche Helen Mirren

Variante indiana in Puglia, isolati i primi due casi in Salento

Variante indiana in Puglia, isolati i primi due casi in Salento

Sergio Catapano da Lucera, l'«uomo in più» di Pio e Amedeo

Sergio Catapano da Lucera, l'«uomo in più» di Pio e Amedeo

ROME

Stellantis reports strong results in its first quarter

Pro forma revenues amounted to 37 billion euros, up 14%

Stellantis reports strong results in its first quarter

ROME, MAY 5 - Stellantis on Wednesday reported strong financial results for the January-March period, the Italian-American-French carmaker's first quarter after it was formed from the merger of PSA and FCA. It said its net revenues amounted to 34.3 billion euros, or 37 billion on a pro forma basis, an increase of 14%. It reported consolidated shipments of 1,477,000 units, or 1,567,000 units on a pro forma basis, up 11%. "In our first quarter since the merger, Stellantis posted strong Q1 2021 revenues with the diverse brand portfolio driving increased volumes, positive pricing and improved product mix, despite the headwinds from the global semiconductor crisis," said CFO Richard Palmer. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it