Stellantis reports strong results in its first quarter

ROME, MAY 5 - Stellantis on Wednesday reported strong financial results for the January-March period, the Italian-American-French carmaker's first quarter after it was formed from the merger of PSA and FCA. It said its net revenues amounted to 34.3 billion euros, or 37 billion on a pro forma basis, an increase of 14%. It reported consolidated shipments of 1,477,000 units, or 1,567,000 units on a pro forma basis, up 11%. "In our first quarter since the merger, Stellantis posted strong Q1 2021 revenues with the diverse brand portfolio driving increased volumes, positive pricing and improved product mix, despite the headwinds from the global semiconductor crisis," said CFO Richard Palmer. (ANSA).