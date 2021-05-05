Two probed over young mum's workplace-accident death

ROME, MAY 5 - Prosecutors in the Tuscany city of Prato have put two people under investigation in relation to the death of a 22-year-old Italian mother in a factory accident on Monday. Luana D'Orazio was snagged by the gears of a textile machine and crushed to death at a plant at Oste di Montemurlo near Prato. She left behind a small daughter. Prosecutors are focusing their investigation on the machine's safety and warning system. The case has spurred calls for moves to raise workplace safety. (ANSA).