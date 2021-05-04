COVID: 9,116 new cases, 305 more victims

ROME, MAY 4 - There have been 9,116 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 305 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 5,948 new cases, and 256 more victims, on Monday. Some 315,506 more tests have been done, compared with 121,829 Monday. The positivity rate has fallen by 2%, from 4.9% to 2.9%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 67, and hospital admissions by 219. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,059,821, and the death toll 121,738. The currently positive are 413,889 (-9,669 compared to Monday), and the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,524,194 (+18,477). Some 393,290 people (-9,383) are in domestic isolation. (ANSA).