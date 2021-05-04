Cops called in to quell AstraZeneca rebels

COVID: 9,116 new cases, 305 more victims
NAPLES
04 Maggio 2021
NAPLES, MAY 4 - Police intervened at a vaccination hub in Naples Tuesday after many citizens refused the AstraZeneca jab and instead demanded the Pfizer or Moderna one, insulting and threatening doctors. Some 4,000 Neapolitans aged between 60 and 69 were at the Mostra d'Oltremare fair ground hub. The local health agency said "many users refused AstraZeneca without any valid reason. To stop the situation degenerating, seeing the insults and verbal threats to health operators, the director general called for an intervention by the police, which were at the scene, in order to quell the protests". (ANSA).
