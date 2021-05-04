Martedì 04 Maggio 2021 | 18:21

ROME
COVID: 9,116 new cases, 305 more victims

ROME
Pfizer to pay out after Parkinson's drug caused gambling

NAPLES
Cops called in to quell AstraZeneca rebels

ROME
Italy ready to welcome back world says Draghi

VATICAN CITY
Regulate finance, speculation is unsustainable says pope

ROME
Soccer: Mourinho to be Roma's new coach

CUNEO
De Benedetti on trial for calling Salvini an anti-semite

ROME
250,000 AstraZeneca doses waiting to be used in Sicily

MILAN
Homeless man stabs homeless man in free-food row

TURIN
Ferrari Q1 profits up 24%

ROME
Tax breaks for hard-hit firms in new COVID aid package

LecceGastronomia
Sushi o pasta? Lo chef Hiro in Salento

BatL'iniziativa
Covid Puglia, discoteca propone test rapidi all'ingresso per riaprire a giugno

BariOpportunità dall'Unione europea
Turismo sostenibile: dai forma alle tue idee

FoggiaL'annuncio
Foggia, il sindaco della Lega Landella dice stop e si dimette: «Basta fango»

MateraCovid
Matera, la notte bianca dei vaccini

TarantoLa tragedia
Taranto, Assoporti: un fondo per familiari della vittima

PotenzaIndustria
Val d’Agri, siglato protocollo d’intesa Regione Basilicata, sindaci, Eni, sindacati e Imprese

BrindisiTentato suicidio
Oria, dopo una delusione d'amore tenta di lanciarsi da ponteggio: salvato dai carabinieri

ROME

Italy ready to welcome back world says Draghi

Green pass in force from mid-May says PM after G20 tourism meet

ROME, MAY 4 - Italy is ready to welcome back the world, Premier Mario Draghi said after a G20 tourism ministers meeting on Tuesday. "Today the tourism ministers met, and that is one of the first dates of the Italian presidency of the G20," he told a press conference. "It is a symbolic meeting. "The world wants to travel to Italy, the pandemic has forced us to close but Italy is ready to welcome back the world. "I have no doubts that tourism to and in Italy will re-emerge stronger than before". Draghi added that COVID passes for travelling to Italy would be issued from the second half of May. "From the second half of June the European Green Pass will be ready," he said. "In the mean time the Italian government has introduced a national green pass, which will come into force starting in the second half of May". (ANSA).

