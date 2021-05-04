Regulate finance, speculation is unsustainable says pope
VATICAN CITY
04 Maggio 2021
VATICAN CITY, MAY 4 - Pope Francis on Tuesday called on world leaders to regulate finance and rein in unbridled speculation which he said had created an "unsustainable" situation. In his May prayer intentions, the pope said "while the real economy, the one that creates jobs, is in crisis - how many people are out of work! - the financial markets have never been so hypertrophic as they are now. "How far the world of high finance is from the lives of the majority of people! "Finance, unless it is regulated, becomes pure speculation animated by monetary policies. This situation in unsustainable. It is dangerous". (ANSA).
