De Benedetti on trial for calling Salvini an anti-semite

CUNEO, MAY 4 - Businessman and media proprietor Carlo De Benedetti went on trial in Cuneo Tuesday for calling anti-migrant former interior minister and nationalist league party leader Matteo Salvini an anti-semite. The former liberal La Repubblica daily publisher, who last year set up a small new left-leaning newspaper called Domani (Tomorrow), called Salvini "the worst, anti-semitic and xenophobic" at a media and new media conference at Dogliani near Cuneo in May 2018, when Salvini had just started a stint as minister marked by closing ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships. De Benedetti, 86, and Salvini, 48, were not present at Tuesday's first hearing in the case. Salvini's lawyers said their client was busy with the Senate defence committee but will show up for the next hearing at the end of June. De Benedetti, scion of a wealthy Jewish family, is a longtime foe of former premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi, one of Salvini's main political allies. (ANSA).