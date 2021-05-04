De Benedetti on trial for calling Salvini an anti-semite

Regulate finance, speculation is unsustainable says pope
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Copertino, ex maresciallo dei carabinieri ucciso in strada da colpi di pistola: è caccia all'uomo. Le indagini
Coronavirus, in Puglia 335 casi su appena 5528 test (6%), ma 52 morti in un giorno. Vaccini, nuova tabella di marcia
Arsenale scoperto ad Andria, il proprietario della masseria resta in carcere; l'ipotesi: «Le armi erano di De Benedictis»
CUNEO
04 Maggio 2021
CUNEO, MAY 4 - Businessman and media proprietor Carlo De Benedetti went on trial in Cuneo Tuesday for calling anti-migrant former interior minister and nationalist league party leader Matteo Salvini an anti-semite. The former liberal La Repubblica daily publisher, who last year set up a small new left-leaning newspaper called Domani (Tomorrow), called Salvini "the worst, anti-semitic and xenophobic" at a media and new media conference at Dogliani near Cuneo in May 2018, when Salvini had just started a stint as minister marked by closing ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships. De Benedetti, 86, and Salvini, 48, were not present at Tuesday's first hearing in the case. Salvini's lawyers said their client was busy with the Senate defence committee but will show up for the next hearing at the end of June. De Benedetti, scion of a wealthy Jewish family, is a longtime foe of former premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi, one of Salvini's main political allies. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su