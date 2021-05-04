Homeless man stabs homeless man in free-food row

250,000 AstraZeneca doses waiting to be used in Sicily
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Copertino, ex maresciallo dei carabinieri ucciso in strada da colpi di pistola: è caccia all'uomo. Le indagini
Coronavirus, in Puglia 335 casi su appena 5528 test (6%), ma 52 morti in un giorno. Vaccini, nuova tabella di marcia
Arsenale scoperto ad Andria, il proprietario della masseria resta in carcere; l'ipotesi: «Le armi erano di De Benedictis»
MILAN
04 Maggio 2021
MILAN, MAY 4 - A 20-year-old Moroccan homeless man stabbed a 23-year-old Senegalese homeless man after arguing over the amount of food offered by a food bank in a Milan parish on Monday evening, sources said Tuesday. The North African reportedly complained long and loud over the paucity of food on offer before the other man told him to shut up and they had a violent argument which ended with the Moroccan stabbing the other man in the chest. The Senegalese man was taken to hospital with slight wounds while his alleged attacker was stopped by police and cited for grievous bodily harm. The incident happened at dinner time in the San Marco parish. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su