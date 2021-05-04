Homeless man stabs homeless man in free-food row

Martedì 04 Maggio 2021 | 14:55

ROME
MILAN
TURIN
ROME
MILAN
ROME

CATANIA
ROME
PRATO
ROME
ROME
MILAN

MILAN, MAY 4 - A 20-year-old Moroccan homeless man stabbed a 23-year-old Senegalese homeless man after arguing over the amount of food offered by a food bank in a Milan parish on Monday evening, sources said Tuesday. The North African reportedly complained long and loud over the paucity of food on offer before the other man told him to shut up and they had a violent argument which ended with the Moroccan stabbing the other man in the chest. The Senegalese man was taken to hospital with slight wounds while his alleged attacker was stopped by police and cited for grievous bodily harm. The incident happened at dinner time in the San Marco parish. (ANSA).

