250,000 AstraZeneca doses waiting to be used in Sicily
ROME
04 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 4 - Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci said Tuesday that the southern region has around 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on hold in fridges waiting to be used. He said people were reluctant to have this jab because of "an understandable but unjustified phobia". The Italian authorities at the moment do not recommend giving the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine to under-60s after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it could be linked to some rare cases of blood clots in young people, while stressing that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks. However, COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said Monday that Italy may start giving the Astrazeneca coronavirus jab to under-60s again in order to keep the country's vaccination campaign moving at speed. Musumeci also said his region would break with the national vaccination plan and start giving jabs to adults of all ages on its smaller islands, starting with Lampedusa and Linosa at the weekend. (ANSA).
