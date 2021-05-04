Tax breaks for hard-hit firms in new COVID aid package

250,000 AstraZeneca doses waiting to be used in Sicily
ROME
04 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 4 - The Senate's budget and finance committees on Tuesday approved an amendment to the government's latest COVID-19 aid package that will exempt businesses that have suffered a 30% drop in revenue with respect to 2019 from having to pay this June's instalment of property tax IMU. This measure will mean IMU's yield will drop by 216 million euros. Other amendments extended until the end of the year the exemption on the TV licence bill and on taxes payable for having tables on public side-walks, squares and roads for bars, restaurants and hotels that had to close because of COVID-19 prevention measures. Another amendment sees the creation of a 10-million-euro fund for couples who are separated or divorced and are in financial difficulty because of the coronavirus emergency. (ANSA).
