Woman persuades birth mother to map DNA to treat tumour

MILAN, MAY 4 - An Italian woman has persuaded her birth mother to map her DNA in a bid to find a new treatment for her breast cancer, Italian dailies reported Tuesday. For months Daniela Molinari's birth mother refused her calls for assistance but finally changed her mind after her daughter appeared on TV, launched social media appeals, and appealed to the Milan minors' court. Como-born Molinari "now has fresh hope of a cure", the dailies said. The mother, who is now a grandmother, was finally persuaded by minors' court psychologists who assured her her anonymity would be protected. (ANSA).