Italian tennis open to have 25% crowds from last 16

ROME, MAY 4 - This year's Italian tennis open will have 25% capacity crowds from the last 16 onwards, Sports Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali said in a new decree Tuesday. The May 8-16 event will feature COVID precautions such as distancing, facemasks and sanitisers, she added. Other Italian sporting events such as Serie A soccer have not yet allowed spectators to return. (ANSA).