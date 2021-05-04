Italian tennis open to have 25% crowds from last 16

Soccer: Fonseca to leave Roma at end of season
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Copertino, ex maresciallo dei carabinieri ucciso in strada da colpi di pistola: è caccia all'uomo. Le indagini
Coronavirus, in Puglia 335 casi su appena 5528 test (6%), ma 52 morti in un giorno. Vaccini, nuova tabella di marcia
Arsenale scoperto ad Andria, il proprietario della masseria resta in carcere; l'ipotesi: «Le armi erano di De Benedictis»
ROME
04 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 4 - This year's Italian tennis open will have 25% capacity crowds from the last 16 onwards, Sports Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali said in a new decree Tuesday. The May 8-16 event will feature COVID precautions such as distancing, facemasks and sanitisers, she added. Other Italian sporting events such as Serie A soccer have not yet allowed spectators to return. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su