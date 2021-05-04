Mother, 22, killed in factory accident

PRATO, MAY 4 - A 22-year-old Italian mother has died in a factory accident in Italy, spurring calls for moves to raise workplace safety. Luana D'Orazio was snagged by the gears of a textile machine and crushed to death on Monday. She left behind a small daughter. The accident took place at Oste di Montemurlo near Prato in Tuscany. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday called for a commission of inquiry into workplace deaths after a string of such incidents. The centrist Italia Viva (IV) party said a "paradigm shift" was needed to increase workplace safety. (ANSA).