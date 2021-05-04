Martedì 04 Maggio 2021 | 13:06

ROME

Soccer: Fonseca to leave Roma at end of season

 
CATANIA
40 arrested in Catania Mafia sweep

40 arrested in Catania Mafia sweep

 
ROME
Italian tennis open to have 25% crowds from last 16

Italian tennis open to have 25% crowds from last 16

 
PRATO
Mother, 22, killed in factory accident

Mother, 22, killed in factory accident

 
ROME
School population to drop by 1.4mn in 10 years -Bianchi

School population to drop by 1.4mn in 10 years -Bianchi

 
ROME
Former Carabinieri officer shot dead in Puglia

Former Carabinieri officer shot dead in Puglia

 
ROME
Soccer: Parma relegated to Serie B

Soccer: Parma relegated to Serie B

 
ROME
Dozens arrested in Messina drugs bust

Dozens arrested in Messina drugs bust

 
ROME
COVID: 5,948 new cases, 256 more victims

COVID: 5,948 new cases, 256 more victims

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope to open Italian demographics conference

Pope to open Italian demographics conference

 
ROME
League has alternative homophobia bill ready - Senator

League has alternative homophobia bill ready - Senator

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, dopo le tensioni tra i tifosi torna la fiducia

Bari calcio, dopo le tensioni tra i tifosi torna la fiducia

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatL'evento
Mezza maratona di Barletta, desiderio di correre e voglia di ripartire

Mezza maratona di Barletta, desiderio di correre e voglia di ripartire

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, incendio in ex hotel costato quasi la vita a un senzatetto: arrestato 35enne

Taranto, incendio in ex hotel costato quasi la vita a un senzatetto: arrestato 35enne

 
PotenzaIndustria
Val d'Agri, siglato protocollo d'intesa Regione Basilicata, sindaci, Eni, sindacati e Imprese

Val d’Agri, siglato protocollo d’intesa Regione Basilicata, sindaci, Eni, sindacati e Imprese

 
BariIl caso
Bari, picchia autista bus chiedendogli di accelerare: denunciato 27enne

Bari, picchia autista bus chiedendogli di accelerare: denunciato 27enne

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Manfredonia, in casa ha 7kg di hashish pronti per lo spaccio: arrestato

Manfredonia, in casa ha 7kg di hashish pronti per lo spaccio: arrestato

 
LecceIl caso
«Ho sequestrato mio figlio per non morire di botte», dal Salento storia di una 44enne prigioniera di un violento

«Ho sequestrato mio figlio per non morire di botte», dal Salento storia di una 44enne prigioniera di un violento

 
BrindisiTentato suicidio
Oria, dopo una delusione d'amore tenta di lanciarsi da ponteggio: salvato dai carabinieri

Oria, dopo una delusione d'amore tenta di lanciarsi da ponteggio: salvato dai carabinieri

 
MateraL'operazione dei cc
Grottole, tra i boschi del Materano trovata una discarica abusiva

Grottole, tra i boschi del Materano trovata una discarica abusiva

 

Carabiniere ucciso a Copertino

Copertino, ex maresciallo dei carabinieri ucciso in strada da colpi di pistola: è caccia all'uomo. Le indagini

Coronavirus, in Puglia 335 casi su appena 5528 test (6%). Ben 52 decessi in un giorno

Coronavirus, in Puglia 335 casi su appena 5528 test (6%), ma 52 morti in un giorno. Vaccini, nuova tabella di marcia

«La Vacinada», Checco Zalone canta la pandemia, e nel video c'è anche Helen Mirren

«La Vacinada», Checco Zalone canta la pandemia, e nel video c'è anche Helen Mirren

Arsenale scoperto ad Andria, il proprietario della masseria resta in carcere; l'ipotesi: «Le armi erano di De Benedictis»

Arsenale scoperto ad Andria, il proprietario della masseria resta in carcere; l'ipotesi: «Le armi erano di De Benedictis»

Collepasso, autopsia su una donna morta a 77 anni: aveva fatto vaccino due giorni prima

Collepasso, autopsia su una donna morta a 77 anni: aveva fatto vaccino due giorni prima

ROME

School population to drop by 1.4mn in 10 years -Bianchi

But we don't need fewer teachers says Education Minister

School population to drop by 1.4mn in 10 years -Bianchi

ROME, MAY 4 - Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi said Tuesday that demographic changes mean that Italy's school population will drop by 1.4 million over the next 10 years while stressing that this does not mean the nation will need fewer teachers. "In the next 10 years we will have 1.4 million fewer kids," Bianchi told a parliamentary hearing. "But we need teachers to have smaller classes and increase the amount of time spent at school. "We have to get away from the mechanical line of having a set number of teachers for a given number of students". He said school principals have not been sufficiently rewarded for the challenges they have faced in Italy in recent years and said the government will seek to rectify this in the next renewal of the sector's collective contract. Bianchi also said the government was also looking at ways to ensure the many teachers who are currently working on temporary contracts get permanent positions. "We have the issue of the teachers who have accumulated experience and need stability," he said. "Out of a total of almost 500,000 ordinary positions, we have over 200,000 teachers on temporary contracts. "This is wrong. "We are reasoning with the economy ministry on how to bring thee people into a outlook of stability". (ANSA).

