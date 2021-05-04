Former Carabinieri officer shot dead in Puglia

Soccer: Fonseca to leave Roma at end of season
ROME
04 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 4 - A former Carabinieri police officer, Silvano Nestola, was shot read early on Tuesday in Copertino in the southern region of Puglia,, sources said. The 46-year-old, who had been stationed in the province Lecce, was discharged from service in September. He was shot at least seven times and his body was found on a dirt round near a villa, the sources said. Investigators are trying to track down a hooded man who was seen fleeing the murder scene, the sources said. (ANSA).
