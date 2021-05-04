Martedì 04 Maggio 2021 | 11:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME

Soccer: Parma relegated to Serie B

1-0 defeat to Torino sends them down along with Crotone

Soccer: Parma relegated to Serie B

ROME, MAY 4 - Parma are set to play in Serie B next season after Monday's 1-0 defeat at Torino condemned them to relegation from the top tier of Italian soccer with four games to go. Bottom side Crotone are also doomed to the drop after Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to newly crowned champions Inter. (ANSA).

