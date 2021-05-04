Soccer: Parma relegated to Serie B
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 335 casi su appena 5528 test (6%), ma 52 morti in un giorno. Vaccini, nuova tabella di marcia
Arsenale scoperto ad Andria, il proprietario della masseria resta in carcere; l'ipotesi: «Le armi erano di De Benedictis»
ROME
04 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 4 - Parma are set to play in Serie B next season after Monday's 1-0 defeat at Torino condemned them to relegation from the top tier of Italian soccer with four games to go. Bottom side Crotone are also doomed to the drop after Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to newly crowned champions Inter. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su