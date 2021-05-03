Pope to open Italian demographics conference

VATICAN CITY, MAY 3 - Pope Francis will open a meeting on the demographic crisis facing Italy and other nations, entitled "General States of Birth" on May 14, the Holy See said Monday, according to Vatican News. It said the Covid-19 pandemic has only worsened a preexisting trend in declining birthrates in Italy, as the nation ages and policies to promote births have had little impact. Organized by the "Forum for Family Associations", the event will be held on 14 May at the Auditorium Conciliazione, just a stone's throw away from the Vatican. According to a press release from the Forum, the online initiative will deal with the demographic crisis "which has become even more important due to the pandemic, which has resulted in over 1 million more poor families" in Italy. The main goal of the event is to "launch an appeal for mutual responsibility to get the country moving again, beginning with new births." (ANSA).