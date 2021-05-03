League has alternative homophobia bill ready - Senator

ROME, MAY 3 - League Senator Andrea Ostellari, the president of the Upper House's justice committee, said Monday that Matteo Salvini's party has drafted an alternative to a bill against homophobia that it has been trying to block. The League has previously said a drive by some parties to move forward with the so-called Zan bill could cause trouble for Premier Matteo Draghi's government. The bill, which features measures to prevent and combat discrimination and violence based on motives linked to a person's sex, sexual orientation or gender identity., is being backed by several other parties supporting the executive, including the centre-left Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement (M5S). The League has described the bill as "divisive and ideological" arguing it could hamper freedom of expression. The bill's backers say this is not true. "A League text that aims to protect all the most vulnerable people, broadening the scope of the Zan bill, is ready," Ostellari told ANSA. "It foresees an aggravating fact that increases the punishment for crimes committed against weak people, taking into account factors from disability up to sexual orientation. "It makes an important technical contribution to the parts of the Zan bill that have been criticised, not just by the league but also by a part of the left and feminist associations". (ANSA).