Cycling: Nibali to race Giro after recovering from injury

Pope to open Italian demographics conference
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia: su 6226 test 810 nuovi positivi (13%), calano i decessi: 18. Boom di contagi a Foggia
Coronavirus, in Puglia 335 casi su appena 5528 test (6%), ma 52 morti in un giorno. Vaccini, nuova tabella di marcia
ROME
03 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 3 - Italian 2013 and 2016 Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali will compete in this year's edition of the round-Italy grand tour on May 8-30 after recovering from a broken wrist, his team Trek-Segafredo said Monday. Nibali, 36, who has also won the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana, the other two grand tours, broke his right wrist in training on April 14. "Attention, there's something in the water", Trek said on Instagram and Twitter, to the Jaws theme music, referring to the Sicilian's moniker The Shark. "We're gonna need a bigger boat! The Shark @vincenzonibali is coming to the @giroditalia". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su