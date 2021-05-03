Cycling: Nibali to race Giro after recovering from injury

ROME, MAY 3 - Italian 2013 and 2016 Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali will compete in this year's edition of the round-Italy grand tour on May 8-30 after recovering from a broken wrist, his team Trek-Segafredo said Monday. Nibali, 36, who has also won the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana, the other two grand tours, broke his right wrist in training on April 14. "Attention, there's something in the water", Trek said on Instagram and Twitter, to the Jaws theme music, referring to the Sicilian's moniker The Shark. "We're gonna need a bigger boat! The Shark @vincenzonibali is coming to the @giroditalia". (ANSA).