Fedez RAI 'censorship' allegation groundless - Di Mare

ROME, MAY 3 - Franco Di Mare, the director of State broadcaster Rai's RAI3 channel, said Monday that rapper Fedez's assertion that the network tried to censor him during the traditional May Day concert organized by trade unions was false. The popular rapper accused the network of trying to apply "preventative censorship" on his attack on the Matteo Salvini's League for blocking a bill against homophobia. He released a video of a telephone conversation he had before his performance in which a RAI3 official suggests the monologue he planned to give was inappropriate. RAI said the video was misleading as parts were omitted and added it had not asked to vet the content of monologue beforehand, saying the event was organized by a third party and it just screened it. Di Mare said via Facebook that Fedez's statements about "alleged censorship by RAI" were "grave and defamatory as they are groundless" He said he would clarify the case before a hearing of the parliamentary commission that oversees the State broadcaster on Wednesday. He added that it was important to "listen carefully" to the whole recording of the telephone call. He said the version released by Fedez had "serious omissions" that "objectively alter the sense" of what was said by his deputy. Salvini said the issue was a "row within the left" and said the new CEO of RAI should come from within the network. (ANSA).