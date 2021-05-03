Murder probe after Modena DJ stabbed in France

MODENA, MAY 3 - A murder probe has been opened after a DJ from Modena died last week from the consequences of a stab wound to the side in a small French town. Davide Masitti, 49, aka 'Da Frikkyo', a longtime star on the electronic scene, died after the stabbing at Saint Michel de Castelnau in the Gironde region in southwestern France, the Resto del Carlino daily said Monday. Masitti's girlfriend Anna, a 38-year-old from Trieste, has been arrested. She has reportedly denied all involvement saying her partner injured himself. Police say they have yet to uncover a possible motive. (ANSA).