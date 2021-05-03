Navy saves 7 trawlers from Libyan dinghy

ROME, MAY 3 - An Italian navy frigate on Monday saved seven Italian trawlers from the imminent arrival of a speeding Libyan dinghy, Defence Undersecretary Stefania Pucciarelli told reporters. "The Italian crafts, which were carrying out fishing activities in international waters, were saved and are heading north in the central Mediterranean," she said. Incidents between Libyan navy vessels and Italian trawlers are fairly frequent. Libya regularly seizes trawlers it says are fishing in its waters. (ANSA).