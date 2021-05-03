Lunedì 03 Maggio 2021 | 15:58

We must use all of the vaccines says Emergency Commissioner

We're considering Astrazeneca for under-60s - Figliuolo

ROME, MAY 3 - COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said Monday that Italy may start giving the Astrazeneca coronavirus jab to under-60s again in order to keep the country's vaccination campaign moving at speed. The Italian authorities at the moment do not recommend giving the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine to under-60s after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it could be linked to some rare cases of blood clots in young people, while stressing that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks. "All the vaccines should be used," said Figliuolo "Astrazeneca is recommended for certain groups but the EMA says that it is OK for everyone. "There are side effects, but they are infinitesimal. "If we don't use all the vaccines, the pace of the campaign will not hit the targets in the set time". (ANSA).

