Woman's body found in rubbish dumpster in Bologna

BOLOGNA, MAY 3 - The dismembered body of a 31-year-old Cameroonian woman was found in a rubbish dumpster in Bologna on the outskirts of Bologna on Sunday evening. Her 43-year-old boyfriend was found hanged in his apartment shortly afterwards. Police are treating the case as a murder-suicide. The woman, Emma Pezemo, was a nursing student. The man, Jacques Honoré Ngouenet, was being treated in a clinic for psychiatric problems. He left a "confused" note that however suggested he had murdered her and then taken his own life, police said. Police said he probably used an axe or a cleaver to cut her body up. Friends of the couple told police the pair had not been rowing recently. (ANSA).