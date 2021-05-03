Doctor gets suspended 1-yr term over Astori's death

ROME, MAY 3 - The doctor who gave late Fiorentina captain Davide Astori two certificates declaring him fit for sporting competition was given a suspended one-year jail term after being found guilty of culpable homicide in relation to the player's death by a Florence court on Monday. Professor Giorgio Galanti was also ordered to pay 1.09 million euros in damages to the relatives of Astori, who was found dead in his hotel room in Udine on March 4, 2018 while with the Fiorentina squad for a match. (ANSA).