COVID has ravaged service sector says Confcommercio

ROME, MAY 3 - COVID-19 has ravaged Italy's service sector, retail group Confcommercio said Monday. After 25 years of uninterrupted growth, it said, the quota of added value of the sector fell by 9.6% last year with respect to 2019. The pandemic has hit consumer spending to the tune of almost 130 billion euros, it added. Some 83% of this loss of revenue, or 107 billion euros, Confocommercio said, has come in just four sectors: clothing and footwear; transport; leisure, entertainment and culture; and hotels and hospitality. As for employment, market services have reported a loss of 1.5 million units. The Confcommercio report was titled The First Great Crisis of the Market Service Sector. (ANSA).