Colosseum to go high-tech and green

ROME, MAY 3 - The Colosseum is to go high-tech and green in a new revamp and renovation project unveiled at the weekend. The floor of the ancient Flavian Amphitheatre will be made out of wood fitted with "super technological and green" devices to allow the underground parts of the iconic monument to be seen. The new carbon fibre panels will also enable the underground chambers, where gladiators and wild animals awaited their ascension to the killing floor, to be properly ventilated for the first time. The renovation project will run until 2023. "It is an ambitious project that will help better conserve and safeguard the archaeological structures," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. (ANSA).