Italy births down 30% in 12 years

ROME, MAY 3 - Births in Italy have dropped some 30% in 12 years, ISTAT said in its annual demographics report on Monday. The number of births has dropped from 577,000 in 2008 to 404,000 in 2020, the statistics agency said. The fertility rate fell to 1.24 children per woman in 2020 from 1.27 in 2019 and from 1.40 in 2008. In 2020, the report said there was the "umpteenth" drop in births. ISTAT said it was "significant to note that the variation over 2019 relating to the month of December turns out to be the maximum, at around 3,500 fewer births, corroborating the hypothesis that, as well as the overall trend, the pandemic, too, has started exercising a downward pressure on the birth rate". (ANSA).