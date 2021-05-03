Deaths in Italy up 18% to 746,000 in 2020 - ISTAT

Inter scudetto festa slammed for breaking ban on gatherings
ROME
03 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 3 - ISTAT said Monday that Italy registered 746,000 deaths in 2020, up 18% with respect to 2019. The national statistics agency said that the increase in deaths, linked to COVID-19, coupled with a decrease in births led to a drop in the Italian population of 384,000 last year. It said Italy's population was 59.259 million on January 1, 2021. (ANSA).
